How Trump's positive coronavirus test impacts presidential race 32 days from Election Day

Most immediately there is concern for the health of Trump himself, who as an overweight 74-year-old is at an elevated risk of complications from the virus, as well as for first lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive.
But attention will inevitably focus on the hubris of a President who mocked mask wearing and social distancing, ignored and downplayed the virus, courted disaster with packed campaign rallies, ridiculed his Democratic opponent Joe Biden for taking prudent precautions, and even now says the emergency is almost over.
One critical question is what happens next in an election that is only a month away. Trump will now have no choice but to remove himself from the campaign trail for a prolonged period. It could be a week or more until the President and first lady develop symptoms or it becomes clear whether they will have an asymptomatic or mercifully mild case of the disease. Even if they are not seriously affected, medical advice suggests that they should isolate for at least 10 days after symptoms appear -- nearly half the length of the time remaining in the presidential race.
Trump's positive test is a political disaster for his campaign -- given that he is lagging behind Biden in many swing states and already seemed to need a game-changer event in his favor to come from behind in the limited time remaining.
The next presidential debate -- following Trump's tantrum-filled performance last week -- is in particular doubt. The clash is scheduled for October 15 in Miami. And though Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the virus Friday morning, he has been around top aides and the President in a White House that is now a virus hotspot, so there must be doubts that his showdown with Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris of California can go ahead as planned on Wednesday night.
The staggering news of Trump's plight -- which he communicated in an overnight tweet -- means that Biden -- another elderly man vulnerable to COVID-19 complications, who was across an indoor stage from a shouting and venting President for 90 minutes at their debate on Tuesday night, will probably also have to be tested for the coronavirus which can spread through airborne droplets.
The image of the Trump entourage ostentatiously removing their masks in the audience before the debate is now especially resonant.
