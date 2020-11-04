vote 2020

Trump wants Supreme Court involved in 2020 presidential election results

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is vowing to ask the Supreme Court to weigh in on the inconclusive election. ABC News has not declared a winner in the presidential race.

Trump appeared before supporters at the White House early Wednesday morning and cried foul over the election results, calling the process "a major fraud on our nation." But there's no evidence of foul play in the cliffhanger.

The night ended with hundreds of thousands of votes still to be counted, and the outcome still unclear in key states he needs if he is to win against Democrat Joe Biden.

Nevertheless, he has cast the night as a disenfranchisement of his voters. He said: "We will win this and as far as I'm concerned we already have won it."

Trump says: "We'll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court - we want all voting to stop." In fact, there is no more voting - just counting.

At 12:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, Joe Biden asked his supporters to "keep the faith" as the counting goes on in the drawn-out U.S. presidential election.

Related topics:
politicselection resultsvote 2020governmentjoe biden2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
