Trump blasts kneeling NFL players: 'Stand proudly ... or be suspended without pay'

President Trump blasted NFL players who took a knee in protest during preseason games, saying that players who fail to stand during the national anthem should be "suspended without pay."

The president's latest broadside against NFL players who kneel during the national anthem came in a tweet Friday morning in response to Thursday night's games.

"The NFL players are at it again - taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem. Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their "outrage" at something that most of them are unable to define. They make a fortune doing what they love...........," Trump stated.

He continued that players should "Be happy, be cool! A football game, that fans are paying soooo much money to watch and enjoy, is no place to protest. Most of that money goes to the players anyway. Find another way to protest. Stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay!"

A new NFL policy announced earlier this year by league Commissioner Roger Goodell requires players to stand during the national anthem but gives them on an option of remaining in the locker room during the pregame performance of the song if they choose.

During Thursday's games, however, a few NFL players knelt during the anthem. Others raised their fists during the song or remained in the locker room.

The NFL policy says a club will be fined if team members on the field during the anthem do not stand, and that the commissioner "will impose appropriate discipline on league personnel who do not stand and show respect for the flag and the anthem.

ABC News reached out to Goodell for comment but has not immediately heard back.

After the NFL announced the policy, Trump told Fox & Friends in May that players who don't stand during the anthem "shouldn't be playing" and maybe "shouldn't be in the country."
