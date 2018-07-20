Heavy truck traffic causing concern for residents in Atascocita neighborhood

Heavy truck traffic causing concern for residents in one Atascocita neighborhood.

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) --
A homeowner in Atascocita says she counted almost 70 trucks coming through her neighborhood in one hour.

Ursula Elmore says she is concerned for the children in the area.

"The noise is awful," Elmore said.

She says after 15 years in a peaceful neighborhood, her family uses noise machines to try and override the sounds from outside. Her 7-year-old daughter, Symphony, has trouble sleeping some nights.

Woodland Hills Drive cuts Atascocita Forest in two. When the extension opened in April, the trucks started moving through the area.

Dozens of neighbors have joined a petition to get a "No Thru Trucks" sign.

"We want you to survive. We want you to thrive. This is your business and we respect that. We know you're working hard. We just want some serenity and peace in our neighborhood," Elmore added.
