Truck thief chased down by owner in the Heights

A suspected truck thief was making a getaway Wednesday afternoon in the Heights area, but he didn't get far.

The truck he was driving, said to have been stolen, struck a pickup on North Main at 24 Street. The impact pushed the pick up into the fence and tree next to a home. According to a witness, the suspect jumped out of the truck and made a run for it.

A witness, who asked not to be identified, said she saw the driver of a white van strike the man as he ran down the street, pinning him against a metal fence. She described the driver as the owner of the stolen truck.

The man who was struck could be heard yelling in pain on cell phone videos taken by bystanders. He is now hospitalized. The driver of the van was questioned by Houston police.

