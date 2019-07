EMBED >More News Videos ABC13's Marla Carter has jarring footage of an SUV that slammed into a southeast Houston restaurant.

HOUSTON, Texas -- A truck smashed through the brick wall of a restaurant in the Heights.The Houston Fire Department and police officers responded to Carmalita's Cuisine, at 11th Street and Studewood at about 1:40 p.m.The truck caught fire after crashing through the wall.The driver of the truck said he had no injuries but was transported to the hospital.