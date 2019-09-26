Truck slams into house, driver tries to run: Deputies

BREAKING: Truck drives through home on Stableview Ct. in Katy. FBCSO says no one was home. Driver is in custody for trying to run from the scene. Heading there now. 📸: @FBCSO @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/F2j5ByPgkG — T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) September 26, 2019

A driver crashed through a house Thursday morning in Fort Bend County.The sheriff's office shared photos of the damage from the scene on 2800 Stableview Ct., where there is a gaping hole in the house and debris covering a wrecked Ford truck.No one was home at the time.Deputies say a man was driving on a road behind the home, hit a curb and went airborne, plowing into the house before hitting a tree.Officials told ABC13 the man got out of the truck and tried to run from the scene. He was taken into custody and transported to the hospital.The extent of his injuries is unknown.Witness Edward Young said he called 911 immediately after the crash when he realized it wasn't his neighbor's car.Young says he heard a big bang around 9:30 a.m., saw smoke and then drywall debris flying all over the truck. He claims he didn't see the driver at first."I know the young couple is my neighbor and then they have two kids. I just worried about if the kids were at the home or not, and then I tried to reach the husband," Young said. "I talked to him, and he said he was trying to reach his wife and that he was concerned about his family."Young told ABC13 the homeowner was eventually able to reach his wife, who was at the gym at the time."If it wasn't for the tree trunk that stopped the vehicle, it might have crashed into another house before it stopped. It might cause another tragedy," Young said.Young said constables arriving to the backyard saw the driver leaving and that's how they caught him.There's no word what caused the driver to hit the curb.