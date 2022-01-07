Hazmat spill causes major delay on I-45 southbound at Crosstimbers

I-45 North Freeway southbound after Crosstimbers multiple mainlanes blocked due to heavy truck/ hazmat/ lost load incident. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/xnALPCEXdQ — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) January 7, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A hazmat spill has multiple lanes blocked Friday afternoon on the North Freeway southbound at Crosstimbers, according to authorities.TxDOT tweeted out a photo of the incident that occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Houston police were at the scene and are advising drivers of delays until crews complete a clean up.SkyEye was at the scene and saw the backup all the way to Shepherd.No injuries have been reported.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.