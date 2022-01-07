traffic accident

Hazmat spill causes major delay on I-45 southbound at Crosstimbers

Hazmat spill blocks lanes of inbound North Fwy heading into downtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A hazmat spill has multiple lanes blocked Friday afternoon on the North Freeway southbound at Crosstimbers, according to authorities.

TxDOT tweeted out a photo of the incident that occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Houston police were at the scene and are advising drivers of delays until crews complete a clean up.

SkyEye was at the scene and saw the backup all the way to Shepherd.



No injuries have been reported.

