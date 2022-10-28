Houston Astros hitting coach recalls special father-son matchup in 2021 World Series

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Players, especially coaches, will tell you: There's nothing easy about winning the World Series. But for one coach, 2022's Fall Classic is a much simpler series than a year ago.

The video above is from a previous report.

"It's definitely going to be easier to enjoy the games and kind of take it all in," Troy Snitker, Houston Astros hitting coach, admitted. "A little more so than last year."

RELATED: Astros, Braves family member reflects on series pitting husband, son

In 2021, the Astros hitting coach Troy Snitker helped guide his team to the World Series, during which the Astros battled the Atlanta Braves, which coincidentally is the team managed by his father, Brian Snitker, in the city that raised him.

"I'll definitely cherish what we did last year and the family experiences we got to have," Snitker said about the 2021 World Series. "But obviously, there was a lot of added enjoyment - and also a lot of added anxiety and stress from that situation."

That situation ended with the Braves beating the Astros in six games to win the World Series at Minute Maid Park. Moments after the final out, ABC13 visited Snitker's mom in the middle of last year's World Series, Ronnie Snitker.

RELATED:World Series features father versus son matchup as Astros battle Braves

"I know how exhausting this has been and how incredible this has been," Ronnie said in November 2021. "I'm going to tell Troy: 'I know you're proud of your dad. I know you are'. He is. He's so proud of his dad. And we're so proud of him."

The 2022 World Series features no dividing line for the Snitker family but may feature a phone line.

The Phillies, the Astros' opponent, played the Braves 23 times this season, including the playoffs.

"You're calling people that have played them a lot," Troy admitted when asked if he's checked in with his father for a scouting report.

"I know a lot of their staff, a lot of the Braves staff," he said while smiling.

Troy Snitker knows this year's World Series will be different, but he also hopes it'll be similar. By yielding the same result, in the end, a Snitker claiming the title of a World Champion.

For more sports news, follow Adam Winkler on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.