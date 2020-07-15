primary election

Fort Bend Co. Sheriff Troy Nehls wins GOP nomination for Texas' 22nd Congressional District

By
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- In the Republican primary runoff for the 22nd Congressional District, Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls took the lead in early voting over Kathaleen Wall and never looked back.

When the polls closed Tuesday evening, Nehls led by 80 percent in Fort Bend County.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE ELECTION RESULTS

He claimed victory around 8 p.m. District 22 is made up of mostly Fort Bend County. As of 9:30 p.m., Wall had not called Nehls to concede.

"[It's] a humbling experience for me to see I could garner almost 80 percent of the vote in Fort Bend County, even though the ads being pelted at me every day. But you know what? We overcame," said Nehls at a small outdoor watch party of family and friends.



Wall, a wealthy businesswoman and Republican donor, outspent Nehls by millions in a self-funded campaign.

It was her second try at a Republican nomination in a congressional race in just two years.

Nehls will face Democrat Sri Preston Kulkarni in November. Kulkarni lost to incumbent Pete Olson by only 5 percent in 2018.

"I'm going to stay focused," said Nehls. "I believe I'm the best candidate. I have the proven track record in this district, and so, we're really looking forward to dealing with our opponent in November and look forward to the outcome. We're going to stay positive, remain focused and talk about the issues."

Nehls has been the county sheriff for eight years. He would not commit to ardently backing President Trump telling reporters, "right now we're focused on me."

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonprimary electiontexas politicsvotingtexas newselectionpoliticstexas tribune
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRIMARY ELECTION
TEXAS PRIMARY: Get the latest on runoff election results
Texas can choose who can vote by mail, US Supreme Court said
2 Republicans opposed by Trump win in NC, Kentucky primaries
Harris Co. officials asked to investigate "fake" candidate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Abbott says TEA to extend online only option for districts
TEXAS PRIMARY: Get the latest on runoff election results
Families of 3 Fort Hood soldiers seek answers in their deaths
HHS Secretary optimistic COVID vaccine could be ready by fall
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
Gov. Abbott addresses top COVID-19 concerns
Tuberville defeats Sessions, wins Alabama Senate GOP primary
Show More
Harris Co. adds COVID-19 compliance monitors to keep up with complaints
What doctors urge you do if your COVID test results are delayed
Popular restaurant reopens after being set on fire by men
How to reduce risk for cavities while wearing masks
85 soldiers arriving to help treat COVID-19 patients
More TOP STORIES News