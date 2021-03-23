Troy Finner approved to become next Houston police chief

.@houmayor Sylvester Turner and city council just voted unanimously to approve @houstonpolice Executive Assistant Police Chief Troy Finner as the next Chief of Police in the City of Houston.

Troy Finner, Mayor Turner's pick to lead the Houston Police Department, is a born and raised Houstonian. The video offers more things to know about this HPD veteran.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Troy Finner, who is Mayor Sylvester Turner's handpicked successor to Art Acevedo, was approved Wednesday by Houston City Council to become the city's next chief of police.Finner, who is being promoted from his executive assistant chief role within the Houston Police Department, was approved by unanimous vote. The appointment will be made official on April 5, according to the council.Finner was chosen last week by Turner a few days after outgoing chief Acevedo announced his departure to lead the Miami Police Department.Acevedo is slated to stay on with the department for a couple of weeks to assist in the transition, but Turner said the council vote is a last hurdle before Finner's appointment is made official.Finner is a Houston native born in the Fifth Ward and raised on the city's southwest side."To see somebody from the neighborhood make it to that level, it's great," said Ronald Stribling, a Houston resident. "I'm so happy for him. He's a good guy, too."Finner attended Madison High School. From there, he went on to receive a bachelor's degree from Sam Houston State University and a master's degree from the University of Houston-Clear Lake. He's worked for HPD since 1990."He's really caring, and really into family," says Heidi Flores, another Houston resident. "He really cares about family and the community."Finner will now lead an agency that consists of more than 5,200 officers.