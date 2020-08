EMBED >More News Videos Why our ABC13 Meteorologists suggest getting a hurricane tracking guide from Kroger.

A WORD FROM OUR SPONSORS:



EMBED >More News Videos Joe Kelley, President of The Kroger Company wants to help you stay prepared for Houston's hurricane season. Here are his tips on what you need to stay safe.

EMBED >More News Videos These are American Risk Insurance Company's top tips on what documents and items you need to keep safe during hurricane season.

EMBED >More News Videos Goya Foods wants to encourage the Houston community to stock up on canned goods during hurricane season including their signature beans.

CLICK/TAP ON MAPS TO ENLARGE

















Watch the Hurricane Special "Flood Alley"



EMBED >More News Videos With Imelda last year and Harvey in 2017, the Houston area set a record for most rainfall between 2015-2019 with more than 300 inches.

SPONSORED BY



Hurricanes are one of nature's greatest threats to residents of the Houston-Gulf Coast Region. That is why ABC13 has teamed up with Kroger, American Risk Insurance, GOYA Foods and My Home Is Here to bring you the Hurricane Tracking Map! This will help you chart hurricanes and give you great information for severe weather safety. Be prepared this season. The ABC13 Hurricane Tracking Map is available at participating local Kroger stores.