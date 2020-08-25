Tropical Storm Laura captured on cameras of International Space Station

The footage captured images from approximately 250 miles away.
The station passed directly over the tropical system on Sunday, Aug. 23, prior to the storm making landfall on Cuba.
The National Hurricane Center is projecting Laura to strengthen into a hurricane once it gets into the Gulf of Mexico with landfall expected on the Gulf coast later this week.
Marco weakened from a hurricane, but the system is causing flooding and setting the stage for Laura to hit the coast as a possible Category 3 storm.
People in the path of the weather are evacuating to shelters that are set up with the coronavirus pandemic in mind.
Laura killed 11 people in the Caribbean, where it triggered power outages and flooding across the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.