Tropical Storm Imelda rushed in and out near Freeport

FREEPORT, Texas -- Tropical Storm Imelda made landfall near Freeport Tuesday afternoon, and though it was downgraded to a tropical depression, the city still felt a shock.



There were no reports of any serious flooding or wind damage after Imelda made landfall, but city leaders told ABC13's Nick Natario the storm brought 30 MPH winds.



As the winds slowed down, leaders continued to encourge people to stay indoors. The main threat from the tropical depression continues to be extremely heavy rain leading to extensive street flooding, and possibly creek and bayou flooding.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flash flood threat increasing tonight through Thursday
Houston-area school closings and delays
Brays Bayou in Meyerland tops flooding concerns for residents
Most likely roads to flood in and around Houston
Fort Bend County ready to face flash flood threat
Houston area prepares for significant flash flooding threat
Dickinson prepares as tropical depression slams coast
Show More
Texas A&M Task Force 1 arrives to help storm victims
Missouri City restaurant gives $9,000 to cancer support groups
Student who was shot in face rings 'cancer-free' bell
Woman accused of threatening to shoot up old school
Houston firefighters prepare for high water rescues
More TOP STORIES News