Tropical Storm Dorian gathering strength in Caribbean

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 8-year-old boy got a stern talking-to earlier this week when he took his mom's Volkswagen for a joyride on the German autobahn, but after pulling the stunt again - hitting speeds of 180 kph - he's been put into psychological counseling.



Dortmund police said Friday the grade-schooler stole the keys to the Golf around midnight and drove from his hometown Soest to Dortmund, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) away.

Police say another motorist reported the child driving at high speeds in the city, saying "red lights and driving regulations did not seem to interest" him.

As police searched for the vehicle, the boy drove out of town and crashed into the rear of a parked truck at a rest stop. Nobody was injured but the Golf was badly damaged.
