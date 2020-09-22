Weather

Vehicles abandoned at SH-288 and Holly Hall as flood waters rise

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Tropical Storm Beta's rain bands slam the Houston area, many highways are beginning to see impassable flooding.

SH-288 at Holly Hall is blocked in both directions as water continues to rise.



ABC13's Charly Edsitty was live on the scene when Houston Fire's High Water Rescue arrived. She reported seeing at least three vehicles stuck in high waters.

Traffic is being diverted from the area onto the side streets.

You can watch Charly's live report from the area in the video above.



RELATED: High water locations reported on Houston-area roads

