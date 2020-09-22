Vehicles abandoned at SH-288 and Holly Hall as flood waters rise

SH-288 at Holly Hall is blocked in both directions as water continues to rise.
A look at the SB lanes of 288 at holly hall! What a MESS!! Several inches of water! Traffic is building!— Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) September 22, 2020
ABC13's Charly Edsitty was live on the scene when Houston Fire's High Water Rescue arrived. She reported seeing at least three vehicles stuck in high waters.
Traffic is being diverted from the area onto the side streets.
TURN AROUND: As traffic picks up this morning, more cars are getting stuck in standing water! This is off to 88 and Holly Hall! Avoid the area pic.twitter.com/qV3Hu388MR— Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) September 22, 2020
