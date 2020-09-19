Voluntary evacuation orders issued for Galveston's west end and Bolivar Peninsula ahead of Tropical Storm Beta

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6449821" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The waves are getting rougher ahead of the storm that's churning off the coast.

RADAR MAPS:

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Voluntary evacuations have been issued for the West End of Galveston Island and the Bolivar Peninsula ahead of Tropical Storm Beta's expected impacts on the region.Galveston Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown issued the order for the areas within the city limits, as county judge Mark Henry issued the order covering Bolivar.As of Saturday morning Tropical Storm Beta had 60 mph max winds. Hurricane and storm surge watches have been issued for our entire coastline.Coastal flooding from storm surge and inland flooding from heavy rain is looking increasingly likely.The strongest winds should hold off from making it to our coast until Tuesday or Wednesday, but we'll get the rain and coastal flooding as early as Sunday.Winds may be a factor as well, especially in coastal communities.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.