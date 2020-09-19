Weather

Voluntary evacuation orders issued for Galveston's west end and Bolivar Peninsula ahead of Tropical Storm Beta

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Voluntary evacuations have been issued for the West End of Galveston Island and the Bolivar Peninsula ahead of Tropical Storm Beta's expected impacts on the region.

Galveston Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown issued the order for the areas within the city limits, as county judge Mark Henry issued the order covering Bolivar.

As of Saturday morning Tropical Storm Beta had 60 mph max winds. Hurricane and storm surge watches have been issued for our entire coastline.

WATCH: Galveston beach before Beta's impacts
EMBED More News Videos

The waves are getting rougher ahead of the storm that's churning off the coast.



Coastal flooding from storm surge and inland flooding from heavy rain is looking increasingly likely.

The strongest winds should hold off from making it to our coast until Tuesday or Wednesday, but we'll get the rain and coastal flooding as early as Sunday.

Winds may be a factor as well, especially in coastal communities.



RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County

Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathergalvestontropical stormtropical weatherstormhurricane
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane and surge watches issued for the Upper Texas Coast
Father of Sierra Rhodd shot to death
Here's what people had to say at Sierra Rhodd's vigil
Flowers, homemade signs by high court in Ginsburg tribute
Man shot to death after a rock was thrown at his apartment
Two Texans on Trump's list of potential Supreme Court picks
Here's a recap of the news you need for Saturday, September 19
Show More
13-year-old on ventilator after testing positive for COVID-19
Teenage girl shot in face in drive-by shooting in N Harris Co.
Parents of boy killed by car donate his organs so others can live
East Texas officials searching for missing 5-week-old
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
More TOP STORIES News