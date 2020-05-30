Weather

Tropical disturbance develops in the Pacific south of Mexico

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The weather team at ABC13 wants to raise awareness about some tropical mischief that may brew in the Gulf of Mexico next week.

A tropical disturbance is developing in the Pacific south of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next five days.

ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog isn't alarmed about the development but said it bears watching closely.

"Our confidence is growing that this disturbance will push north across Mexico and into the Bay of Campeche early next week. I am purposefully only showing you the computer projection out to Wednesday, June 3rd because there is zero confidence in what it will do beyond then....if it makes it to the Gulf to begin with."

Here are some resources that may help in preparation for hurricane season:

  • Pick up the ABC13 Hurricane Tracking Guide at your local Kroger. Most Krogers already have them stocked. Just look for your friendly cardboard Travis near the entrance.


ABC13's annual hurricane special airs Saturday, May 30th at 6:30 p.m. We are looking back at Hurricanes Imelda and Ike, showcasing new research regarding Hurricane Harvey, and bringing you the latest projections for the season ahead.

