Stalled vehicles spotted in high water on I-45 in Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're driving in the Spring area near I-45 and the Beltway, you may want to turn around due to high water caused by Tropical Depression Beta.ABC13's Marla Carter captured live video of multiple cars stranded on the feeder road after trying to make it through the high water.One driver told Eyewitness News that he was driving down the road when the water started suddenly rising. He said before he knew it, his car was under water.Many locations in the Houston area are starting to see water rising rapidly as Beta continues to move through Texas.Officials are warning drivers to stay off the roads until Wednesday evening, if possible.Remember, if you come across high water, don't attempt to drive through it. Turn around, don't drown.