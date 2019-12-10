Troopers praise 4-year-old twins who rescued selves from deadly crash

CLINTON, Wash. -- Four-year-old twin girls climbed through a broken window to save themselves after the car in which they were riding plunged into a 100-foot ravine, according to police. Their father died in the crash.

Just before 6 p.m. Friday, 47-year-old Cory Simmons was driving home in Washington when his car careened down a 100-foot embankment into a ravine. Simmons died, and his 4-year-old twins, Rosaline and Aurora, were in their car seats in the backseat of the car.

"They are traumatized," Simmons' Aunt Rose Simmons-McGahuey told KOMO-TV.

The girls were able to climb out of a broken window and up the steep embankment, where a good Samaritan stopped to help them.

"I think they kept (saying), 'we got to do this, we got to go home, get mommy,'" Simmons-McGahuey said.

She said the girls knew their father had died, but the family wants to work to ensure his memory is never forgotten.

They described Simmons as "the family butterfly" because he touched everyone. He was also a "jack of all trades," a builder, a painter, a concrete worker. He was a man who worked hard to care for his beloved family. He also had a 9-year-old named Hunter.

Washington State Police are investigating the deadly crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washingtoncar crashfatal crashu.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston's busiest street to be repaved
Cold front brings rain, wind, and cooler temperatures
Man accused of kidnapping teen to sell her into sex trafficking
Slain HPD sergeant's vest may have been penetrated: chief
Couple shot at while driving on I-10 in east Houston
Video captures moments leading to HPD sergeant's death
Employees surprised with $10M holiday bonus
Show More
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
Pageant winners all black for the first time
Legendary Bachata band to play show in Houston
Grandmother's Christmas decorations stolen for 3rd time
HPD Chief Acevedo slams Sens. Cornyn and Cruz in wake of death
More TOP STORIES News