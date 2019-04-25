Driver arrested after beer bottles and suspected marijuana found on school bus

OLEY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania -- A driver is facing a slew of charges after Pennsylvania State Police say they found empty beer bottles and suspected marijuana inside a school bus.

It happened on Monday around 8 p.m.

According to state police, a traffic stop was initiated after a trooper observed 35-year-old David Sedlack making a turn.



Empty beer bottles were found within reach of the driver's seat and a strong odor of alcohol was on Sedlack's breath, authorities say.

Authorities do not believe Sedlack transports any students.

According to charging documents, Sedlack was driving with an expired license and had warrants out of Berks County.

Authorities say they also found a small baggie containing suspected marijuana and a glass blue smoking bowl.

Sedlack is facing DUI and drug charges.

He is now free after posting $10,000 bail.
