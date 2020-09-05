Woman escapes after shooting 3 people at apartment complex on Wilcrest

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is accused of walking up to a crowd at an apartment complex in southwest Houston and shooting three people, according to Houston police.It happened on Wilcrest near Beechnut around 12:20 a.m.Officers said they found the first victim outside the complex with a gunshot wound in his side.Two women were also rushed to the hospital after receiving gunshot wounds to the arm and leg.Police said the woman approached them and told them they weren't supposed to be there. That's when she opened fire.The three are expected to survive.Police were left searching for the woman who fled the scene.