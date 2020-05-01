be localish houston

Triple J's Smokehouse says dining room won't open just yet

By
HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- Triple J's Smokehouse on Homestead Road hasn't been operating for much of the COVID-19 pandemic and they've only been doing to-go orders since late April.

That's how they plan to keep things, despite the State of Texas allowing restaurant dining rooms to partially reopen today.

"We're putting our employees and our families over profits," said owner Rhonda Scales. "We're focused on keeping everybody safe."

Triple J's will continue doing takeout, delivery and call-in orders and Scales knows how hard these times are for her customers and her industry.

"The struggle right now is that our customers are struggling," she said. "When people are out of work, we struggle."

She also says meat prices have gone up, as a result of meat processing plants closing their doors due to the pandemic.

"Our prices are going to go up, which means our customers prices are going to go up. It's a scary time."

But that isn't stopping Scales and her team from giving back to their community in Northeast Houston - Triple J's is giving free food to kids of all ages.

"We will continue to be here. Any child that comes in, we feed them. We're just trying to keep our integrity in tact while we go through these crazy times."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonmeal deliveryfoodcommunity strongbe localish houstonrestaurantbarbecuecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE LOCALISH HOUSTON
Local restaurants face big decisions on reopening
Three Brothers Bakery's Mitzvah Fund gives back
Teacher creating free marketing videos for businesses in need
Goode Company to test every employee before reopening
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Show More
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
More TOP STORIES News