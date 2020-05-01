Triple J's Smokehouse says dining room won't open just yet

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- Triple J's Smokehouse on Homestead Road hasn't been operating for much of the COVID-19 pandemic and they've only been doing to-go orders since late April.That's how they plan to keep things, despite the State of Texas allowing restaurant dining rooms to partially reopen today."We're putting our employees and our families over profits," said owner Rhonda Scales. "We're focused on keeping everybody safe."Triple J's will continue doing takeout, delivery and call-in orders and Scales knows how hard these times are for her customers and her industry."The struggle right now is that our customers are struggling," she said. "When people are out of work, we struggle."She also says meat prices have gone up, as a result of meat processing plants closing their doors due to the pandemic."Our prices are going to go up, which means our customers prices are going to go up. It's a scary time."But that isn't stopping Scales and her team from giving back to their community in Northeast Houston - Triple J's is giving free food to kids of all ages."We will continue to be here. Any child that comes in, we feed them. We're just trying to keep our integrity in tact while we go through these crazy times."