Survivor of deadly fiery crash: 'It was terrible'

HOUSTON, Texas -- One of the survivors of the fiery deadly crash on Antoine said she cannot get the horrific images out of her mind.

"It's terrible. It's terrible to see someone lose their life like that right in front of you. It was terrible," said Tonya Polk.

Polk, 47, was on her way home from work Wednesday afternoon. She turned north on Antoine from the N. Sam Houston Parkway feeder road. Investigators say Gregory Smith, driving a silver Mercedes, first hit her black SUV and then hit a van carrying three generations of one family. It then burst into flames.

"He was going at least 80-90 miles per hour," she said. "I heard the pop from the fire and turned around and it was right there."

Piedad Soriano, her daughter Diana Escobar and Escobar's 3-month-old son Ricardo Escobar, Jr. were killed. Soriano's 11-year-old daughter was ejected and, incredibly, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The aftermath was horrific. Good Samaritans rushed to help. It all played out in front of an injured Smith, who prosecutors say was high.

"Early indications is that it was a cocktail of illicit drugs, basically no prescriptions. Street drugs," explained Sean Teare, Chief prosecutor of the Harris County District Attorney's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.

Court records show one of the drugs was PCP. Smith was already out on bond for a PCP-related DWI and has a lengthy criminal history that includes 8 convictions. The D.A.'s Office has asked that his bond be revoked.

"He's going to have to pay for that crime he did. He's going to have to pay for that and he needs to pay for that," Polk said.

She said she prays for him and his family as well as for the family of the lives lost. She is a grandmother and mother, too.

"I'm just so sad for that family because their lives are changed forever."

Polk escaped with only bruises and is recovering at home.

"I'm just thanking God. Thanking God he spared me yesterday."

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashbaby deathwoman killedchild killed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News