Triple digit heat may have caused mulch fire in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fire crews say triple digit heat may have caused a large mulch fire in northeast Houston.

The Houston Fire Department responded to a fire call at the McCarty Road Landfill around 1 a.m.

Firefighters told ABC13 that they had to use about a half mile of water lines to get to the "mountain of mulch."

Crews are now working to make sure that the fire does not reignite. Workers are using bulldozers and water tanks to keep the area saturated.

