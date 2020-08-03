2 teens drown after saving 5-year-old girl swimming in Trinity River

Two teenagers drowned while trying to rescue a 5-year-old girl who was in distress while swimming in the Trinity River at SH-105 Sunday night.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office said the girl's father and the teens went into the water to save her.

She was pulled to safety.

Her father was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital via LifeFlight, but the teens were missing.

Authorities searched during the night but felt the river conditions were too rough to continue.

Just before 9 a.m. Monday, the Cypress Lakes Fire Department found one of the teen's bodies along the SH-105 bridge's piling in about 50 feet of water.

A short time later, Tarkington Fire Department found the second body near the piling.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
liberty countydrowningrescuerivermissing teenager
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Marine from Cypress feared dead after training accident
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson part of group buying XFL for $15M
Mother of 3 shot and killed in home invasion
Oldest living Marine celebrates 105th birthday
What could learning be like during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Houston Food Bank needs volunteers at new warehouse on north side
Man with dementia found dead at METRO bus stop
Show More
Thousands of contact tracing cases tossed over testing delays
Federal judge gives emotional statement on her son's murder
Who will be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine?
Georgia teen lost both parents to COVID-19 days apart
Galveston County deputy dead at age 68
More TOP STORIES News