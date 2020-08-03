2 teens drown after saving 5-year-old girl swimming in Trinity River

Two teenagers drowned while trying to rescue a 5-year-old girl who was in distress while swimming in the Trinity River at SH-105 Sunday night.The Liberty County Sheriff's Office said the girl's father and the teens went into the water to save her.She was pulled to safety.Her father was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital via LifeFlight, but the teens were missing.Authorities searched during the night but felt the river conditions were too rough to continue.Just before 9 a.m. Monday, the Cypress Lakes Fire Department found one of the teen's bodies along the SH-105 bridge's piling in about 50 feet of water.A short time later, Tarkington Fire Department found the second body near the piling.