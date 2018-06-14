DEADLY DENNYS FIGHT

Murder trial begins for man accused in deadly fight outside Denny's

EMBED </>More Videos

Trial begins for man accused in deadly fight outside Denny's, Mayra Moreno reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One of the most anticipated trials in Harris County this year is underway.

On Wednesday, attorneys delivered their opening statements in the trial of Terry Thompson, who is charged in the murder of John Hernandez.
EMBED More News Videos

Complete opening arguments of the trial of Terry Thompson


Last May, Thompson got into a fight with Hernandez outside a Denny's restaurant in northeast Harris County.

In cell phone video, you can see the husband of former Harris County Sheriff's deputy Chauna Thompson, holding Hernandez in a chokehold. The fight video is expected to be shown in court on Thursday.

Thompson's wife is also charged with murder.

However, attorneys on both sides acknowledge the video is only about a minute long and doesn't give a full picture of what happened.

More surveillance video is expected to be shown during the trial.

Hernandez's family was in court Wednesday. They spoke outside of the courthouse, asking for justice in his death.

In court, there were two very different descriptions of what led up to Hernandez's death.

Prosecutors describe Thompson as attacking Hernandez for no reason.

"Within seconds of that confrontation, the defendant has the upper hand. He has taken John Hernandez, hurled him over his shoulder and thrown him on his back. He's on top of him, and he's striking him," prosecutor Jules Johnson said.

Meanwhile, defense attorneys say Hernandez was drunk and dangerous.

"The fatal mistake is his response to Mr. Thompson, telling him, 'hey, you can't do that'... to approach Mr. Thompson, to yell at him, and smack him in the eye," defense attorney Scot Courtney said.

Eight men and five women are on the jury.

Chauna Thompson will be tried separately later this year.

DEATH AT DENNY'S: The fight,fatality and fallout of a fateful night
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trialman killedcaught on videofightHoustonHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DEADLY DENNYS FIGHT
New trial date set for man charged in deadly fight outside Denny's
Legal experts weigh in after Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Deliberation resume Saturday in deadly Denny's fight trial
More deadly dennys fight
Top Stories
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Show More
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
More News