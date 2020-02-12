Officials working to clear trench collapse in Rosenberg

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- A possible trench collapse has closed a roadway near the Southwest Freeway in Rosenberg, according to the city's fire department.Assistant Chief Jarret Nethery said an industrial accident took place Wednesday in the area of FM 2218 and Bryan Road at around 12:30 p.m.Police have not said whether anyone was injured. Officials added, though, that FM 2218 was expected to be shut down between Bryan and Danzinger roads up for four to five hours.Police did not say what caused the incident.