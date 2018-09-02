The Cy Fair and Houston Fire Departments are responding to an incident where a large tree fell on top of a vehicle with people inside of it.The incident occurred at 11:45 a.m. on Highway 6 northbound at Pine Forest Lane near the Bear Creek Estates.Both fire departments were able to quickly rescue the two patients inside of the vehicle and transport them to a local hospital.The Cy Fair Volunteer Fire Department says to expect delays in the area as the crews work to remove the hazard.No word yet on if the tree falling down is weather related.