Tree lands in the middle of the road, almost inches away from driver

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6586234" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Michael Huffman explains the frightening moment he and his three children nearly died when a tree toppled down onto a roadway in Dickinson.

DICKINSON, Texas -- This driver is lucky to be alive after a tree fall came close to taking his life.Michael Huffman said he was driving along FM 517 Road in Dickinson with three children, when a tree toppled down out of no where.As Huffman and others were casually driving down the road, the tree swayed and crashed in front of his fender.He said initially, he was in a state of shock. "If I had been a half second faster, it would have fallen right on top of us," Huffman said.Luckily, no one was injured despite a few bee stings.Ultimately, Huffman encourages drivers to always pay attention to your surroundings while on the road.