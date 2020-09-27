Tree lands in the middle of the road, almost inches away from driver

DICKINSON, Texas -- This driver is lucky to be alive after a tree fall came close to taking his life.

Michael Huffman said he was driving along FM 517 Road in Dickinson with three children, when a tree toppled down out of no where.

Michael Huffman explains the frightening moment he and his three children nearly died when a tree toppled down onto a roadway in Dickinson.



As Huffman and others were casually driving down the road, the tree swayed and crashed in front of his fender.

He said initially, he was in a state of shock. "If I had been a half second faster, it would have fallen right on top of us," Huffman said.

Luckily, no one was injured despite a few bee stings.

Ultimately, Huffman encourages drivers to always pay attention to your surroundings while on the road.
