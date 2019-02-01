Treasurer files lawsuit against man who doused water on him

Former Harris County treasurer Orlando Sanchez is now suing the man who poured water on him at a news conference in December.Sanchez was calling for the state to take over HISD schools when a man dumped water over his head and ran.ABC13 Eyewitness News obtained the lawsuit Friday morning, and learned that Sanchez is suing the man for $1 million.Sanchez was taking part in a press conference at Northwest Mall, across the street from HISD's Hattie May Administration Building, when things got pretty heated.The lawsuit claims Sanchez suffered mental anguish.