Society

Travis Scott bobblehead giveaway before Rockets game already draws long line

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Only Travis Scott can influence an early crowd outside of Toyota Center ahead of his first ever bobblehead giveaway.

Fans began lining up Monday afternoon, hours before they would be allowed into the Houston Rockets game to pickup the souvenir.

The first 3,000 fans will be the ones that will get their hands on bobblehead Travis. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Before Monday, the Houston rapper re-opened his pop-up shop just in time for his new sneaker release. During Saturday's opening, the store 'Space Village' had a familiar crowd, with lines out the door.





Scott first opened the Rice Village pop-up shop in 2018 during the inaugural ASTROWORLD festival.

EMBED More News Videos

Police had to shut down the street during the grand opening because of so many fans.



He later opened it again in November 2019 during the festival's second year.

RELATED: Who is Houston rapper Travis Scott?

Shoppers each year see it as an opportunity to support Scott, who grew up in Missouri City.

The ASTROWORLD festival has been held across the street from the former home of its namesake Astroworld, an amusement park that opened in Houston in 1968, for the past two years.

Astroworld was originally built to complement the Astrodome, the world's first multi-purpose domed sports arena, referred to by many as the "eighth wonder of the world."

The festival seeks to bring back the beloved spirit and nostalgia of Astroworld, making a childhood dream of Travis' come true.

Travis Scott: Houston needs monument to celebrate artists like him and Beyonce
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonrap musicfestivalrapperastrodomeshopping
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News