Travis Scott sued for negligence that led to injury in 2019 Rolling Loud concert, report says

Travis Scott now faces another lawsuit for 2019 performance

MIAMI, Florida (KTRK) -- Rapper Travis Scott faces yet another lawsuit, but this one is for his performance at a 2019 festival in Miami.

The Houston-area product is now accused of negligence that led to injury during his performance at the Rolling Loud Festival back in 2019.

The plaintiff reportedly said she suffered severe injuries after getting trampled by a crowd in Miami.

The lawsuit alleges that Scott continued to incite the crowd to engage in a mosh pit and other hazardous activities.

This comes after Travis is currently dealing with over 400 lawsuits from the Astroworld Festival tragedy on Nov. 5, 2021, that left 10 concertgoers dead and hundreds of others injured.

SEE ALSO: Astroworld Festival victims' deaths ruled as accident due to asphyxiation, medical examiner finds

WATCH: Travis Scott says he never heard fans' screams for help

Travis Scott spoke for the first time on the Astroworld Festival tragedy that killed 10 of his fans in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God.



Five months after the deadly concert, statewide experts suggested loopholes in city and state law need to be tightened up and emergency officials need more control over mass events.

SEE RELATED STORY: State experts look to close permitting loophole after Astroworld tragedy

WATCH: Travis Scott makes controversial 1st TV performance since Astroworld
Travis Scott made his first televised performance since a massive crowd surge killed 10 people and injured thousands at his Astroworld Festival in Houston in November last year.

