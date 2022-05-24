Travis Scott sued for negligence that led to injury in 2019 Rolling Loud concert, report says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11317253" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Travis Scott spoke for the first time on the Astroworld Festival tragedy that killed 10 of his fans in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God.

MIAMI, Florida (KTRK) -- Rapper Travis Scott faces yet another lawsuit, but this one is for his performance at a 2019 festival in Miami.The Houston-area product is now accused of negligence that led to injury during his performance at the Rolling Loud Festival back in 2019.The plaintiff reportedly said she suffered severe injuries after getting trampled by a crowd in Miami.The lawsuit alleges that Scott continued to incite the crowd to engage in a mosh pit and other hazardous activities.This comes after Travis is currently dealing with over 400 lawsuits from the Astroworld Festival tragedy on Nov. 5, 2021, that left 10 concertgoers dead and hundreds of others injured.Five months after the deadly concert, statewide experts suggested loopholes in city and state law need to be tightened up and emergency officials need more control over mass events.