Travis Scott returns to social media after Astroworld tragedy with 'Project HEAL' announcement

HEAL -- That's the name of his new project focused on event safety. He said he's investing $5 million in communities in Texas, and historically-Black colleges and universities in the Houston area could benefit too.
In a post on Instagram, Scott said he feels as a leader in the community, he needed to step up.
"Over the past few months I've been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community," Scott said. "Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change. This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family."
Project HEAL has four pillars meant to help young people -- especially those who are from marginalized and at-risk communities -- through scholarships, free mental health services and technology, which is the part that's geared toward event safety.
https://t.co/piy3tImlKJ 🤎 pic.twitter.com/91ZyMKBP3d— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) March 9, 2022
It starts with granting $1 million in scholarships to seniors at HBCUs through a fund named after Scott's grandfather, Waymon Webster. Webster was a Prairie View A&M alum, and he also taught there.
Prairie View A&M and Texas Southern University are among the HBCUs Scott has supported before.
Also in Houston, part of Project HEAL will include a seven-figure expansion of the Cactus Youth Design Center - a multi-use space for students in the East End. Scott unveiled the center just before Astroworld in November.
WATCH: Astroworld Aftermath - What really happened at Travis Scott's festival
As for what Scott hopes to change with large-scale live events like his own, the project says it wants to bring together people from technology, government, emergency response and more to look at the challenges large events bring.
It's supposed to end with a report of recommendations given to the mayor of any city hosting a big event like a festival.
While there's not a timeline for when some of these pillars will happen, the Project HEAL website says more information will be rolled out this year.
MORE ON ASTROWORLD: