The Transportation Security Administration estimates about 25 million travelers are taking to the air this holiday.Within the Houston airport system, almost two million passengers will be coming through by tonight."Driving to the Los Angeles airport was crowded," said Frank Hayes. "Here, it wasn't too bad."Even the weather across some parts of the country is cooperating."It's great to be back home," said Maria Hayes. "We had a great time in Los Angeles. The weather was great."Travelers staying along the Sun Belt are happy about that, but anytime there are weather issues it has a ripple impact."I just talked to my husband and he said there's a blizzard in Denver and Chicago," another traveler said. "I guess I'm one of those flights."Thanks to a winter storm in the Midwest, travelers are having flights canceled and delayed because their plane is simply behind schedule from the storm."We thought it was going to be worse," said Michelle. "That's why we were waiting here for a long time, but it's going by pretty fast."