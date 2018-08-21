TRAVEL

Widening of I-69 in Fort Bend County making progress as school year begins

EMBED </>More Videos

Drivers will see changes in traffic as construction continues on I-69

By
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
Orange barrels have been a constant companion for drivers for years on I-69 through southern Fort Bend County. Although still only two lanes in each direction, the drive has moved onto a new pavement, as work continues on outside lanes and frontage roads.

In late July, the southbound frontage road opened at Reading Road, along with the Reading Road lanes under I-69. There are more big changes in store as the school year begins for Lamar Consolidated ISD.

Crews are working to complete the northbound frontage road bridge between Reading Road and FM 762. The northbound frontage road will go over FM 762 instead of under and that traffic switch happens Saturday.

On Monday, crews are scheduled to demolish the northbound main lane bridge over Rabbs Bayou to begin the reconstruction.

This project is meant to create four lanes each way, plus an HOV on I-69 between the Grand Parkway and Reading Road, along with continuous frontage roads by next summer.

There are additional projects also underway, widening the highway as it approaches the Wharton County line.

Follow Elissa Rivas on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelconstructiontrafficdriverFort Bend County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Road Trippers: Journey to Gruene
Go deep underground in one of Texas' largest caves
Road Trippers: Best safari park in Texas
More Travel
Top Stories
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
Houston police officer arrested twice in 3 weeks
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
Father could face charges after forgetting daughter in car
Show More
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Texas City ISD tracking students and staff with new ID badges
The Woodlands studies cost of law enforcement for a future city department
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
More News