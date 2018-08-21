Orange barrels have been a constant companion for drivers for years on I-69 through southern Fort Bend County. Although still only two lanes in each direction, the drive has moved onto a new pavement, as work continues on outside lanes and frontage roads.In late July, the southbound frontage road opened at Reading Road, along with the Reading Road lanes under I-69. There are more big changes in store as the school year begins for Lamar Consolidated ISD.Crews are working to complete the northbound frontage road bridge between Reading Road and FM 762. The northbound frontage road will go over FM 762 instead of under and that traffic switch happens Saturday.On Monday, crews are scheduled to demolish the northbound main lane bridge over Rabbs Bayou to begin the reconstruction.This project is meant to create four lanes each way, plus an HOV on I-69 between the Grand Parkway and Reading Road, along with continuous frontage roads by next summer.There are additional projects also underway, widening the highway as it approaches the Wharton County line.