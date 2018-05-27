TRAVEL

GETAWAY: Vacation homes for rent across Texas

If you're planning a vacation or at least a weekend getaway and have yet to decide on a vacation location, these wow-factor vacation homes for rent across Texas can probably help.

One house you can rent for the summer is the one of a kind architectural complex, Kyle, also known as the "world's largest screened-in porch." The three-section complex is just an easy drive from Austin to San Antonio. Rental rates begin at $750.

If you're trying to accommodate a large group get together, the Red Sands Ranch may be for you. With its massive 53-foot grotto pool with spa, four-story water slide and basketball and tennis courts you and your group can have a resort-like experience.

For more about houses you can rent for your next vacation, visit our friends at the Houston Culturemap.
