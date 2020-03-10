Coronavirus

United foresees 20 percent cut to flights due to coronavirus

The uncertainty of the widespread coronavirus has prompted United Airlines, a carrier that hubs out of Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport, to anticipate cuts to at least a fifth of its flights in May.

The airline already announced a 10 percent reduction of its domestic schedules and 20 percent cut of international schedules in April.

SEE ALSO: What popular businesses and locations are doing about coronavirus

Other U.S.-based carriers including American, JetBlue, and Delta have already anticipated other cuts.

Of the new possible cut in flight schedules heading into May, United stated it will "proactively evaluate and cancel flights on a rolling 90-day basis" until it sees signs of a recovery in demand.

In addition, United CEO Oscar Munoz and President Scott Kirby are forgoing 100 percent of their respective base salaries until at least June 30, according to an SEC filing.

Where are the coronavirus cases in the U.S.?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhoustonhealthunited airlinesaviationcoronavirusunited arilinesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE: Mayor de Blasio confirms 36 coronavirus in NYC
37 asked to isolate after Egypt trip with Houston museum
How to change your travel plans amid COVID-19 concerns
Need toilet paper? This park is giving you a chance to win it
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What we know about 12 coronavirus cases in Houston-area
37 asked to isolate after Egypt trip with Houston museum
Texas asks insurers to waive coronavirus testing costs
Fist bumps are out? The World Health Organization says yes
Deputies tried to stop wrong-way driver before deadly crash
Body of woman discovered in Lake Houston
Can you catch COVID-19 from cash?
Show More
Need toilet paper? This park is giving you a chance to win it
Warm Tuesday afternoon with isolated rain
Get up close with a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in Houston
60-year-old woman killed while crossing street in west Houston
Major construction project on Buffalo Speedway coming soon
More TOP STORIES News