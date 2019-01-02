TRAVEL

TxDOT invites Texans to offer their input on rail projects

TXDOT invites Texans to offer their input on rail projects

The Texas Department of Transportation is updating a document called the Texas Rail Plan and is seeking input from the public.

The update is designed to reflect the latest rail project priorities and fulfill eligibility requirements for federal funding. Federal requirements say that states' rail plans must be updated every four years to establish policy, priorities, and implementation strategies for freight and passenger rail in the state.

RELATED: Texas high speed bullet train project takes another step forward

The Texas Rail Plan includes a list of current and future rail projects, which are also depicted on a map. The plan keeps inventory of all rail lines; analyzes rail service goals and contributions to the economy; catalogs and assesses potential infrastructure projects; and examines finance strategies.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.

RELATED: History of Texas bullet train project

What derailing the Texas Central Bullet Train Project?

