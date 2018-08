If you're traveling today, make sure you're ready for traffic and long lines at the airport. TSA says today could be their busiest day, ever.The Friday before the Fourth of July is usually the second busiest day of the year, but today TSA says they are expecting to scan 2.7 million people, which is 500,000 more than usual.Agents say it could be a record high.So, if you are traveling today, make sure to plan ahead and stay prepared.