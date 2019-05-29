Travel

TSA collected nearly $1M in loose change last year

Forgetful travelers are giving the Transportation Security Administration a nice financial boost.

Airport screeners collected $960,105.49 in unclaimed money from the nation's airports.

READ THE FULL REPORT

The agency says it always tries to make sure all traveler property, including loose change, finds its way back to the proper owner.

However, anything they can't return gets deposited into a special fund account and directed to critical aviation security programs.

So far, the TSA has not expended any of the funds collected last year, but in previous years it's used funds to pay for checkpoint maintenance, translation and checkpoint signage into different foreign languages, PreCheck, and Adjudication Center system enhancements.

The John F. Kennedy International airport collected the most loose change last year at $72,392.74. Chicago's O'Hare International Airport came in fourth at $49,597.23.

Here are the five airports in which TSA collected the most in FY2018:

1) John F. Kennedy Intl (JFK) $72,392.74
2) Los Angeles Int'l Airport (LAX) $71,748.83
3) Miami Int'l Airport (MIA) $50,504.49
4) O'Hare Int'l Airport (ORD) $49,597.23
5) Newark Int'l Airport (EWR) $41,026.07
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelairport newsmoneytsau.s. & worldcoins
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News