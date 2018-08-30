This Labor Day, a lot of us are planning on taking a road trip to enjoy the unofficial end of summer.There is some good news if you're planning a road trip. TxDOT is not planning any significant construction closures this holiday weekend, but don't take that as a reason to burn rubber! DPS says it will be out in force, ticketing impaired drivers, speeders, and those without seat belts.METRO will operate a Sunday schedule on Labor Day. There will be no Park & Ride service. All HOV/HOT lanes will be closed.If you're looking to ride-share as you celebrate, you can get a break on the price with this LYFT promo code: RIDESMARTLD. It's valid Friday at noon through Monday night.The Houston Airport System will be busy this weekend. Friday will be the busiest day of the long holiday weekend at both airports.Bush Intercontinental Airport will see an estimated 123,769 passengers arriving and departing the airport. Hobby Airport will welcome an estimated 38,000 travelers.Friday through Monday, the airports will welcome 532,000 visitors total.