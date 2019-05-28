Travelers can now bring some CBD products on planes

If you take CBD products, you might be able to take them on your next flight.
The TSA now specifically permits "products/medications that contain hemp-derived CBD or are approved by the FDA."
In an update to their website's "What Can I Bring?" section, the TSA posted that certain CBD products are now allowed in carry on and checked bags.
The TSA clarified that possession of marijuana and certain cannabis-infused products remain illegal under federal law, and they are required to report anyone suspected of violating the law.
Only those with a valid license to use and possess medical marijuana are permitted to carry it onto an aircraft.
For more information on the updated policies, visit the TSA's website.
