Travelers can now bring some CBD products on planes

If you take CBD products, you might be able to take them on your next flight.The TSA now specifically permits "products/medications that contain hemp-derived CBD or are approved by the FDA."In an update to their website's "What Can I Bring?" section, the TSA posted that certain CBD products are now allowed in carry on and checked bags.The TSA clarified that possession of marijuana and certain cannabis-infused products remain illegal under federal law, and they are required to report anyone suspected of violating the law.Only those with a valid license to use and possess medical marijuana are permitted to carry it onto an aircraft.For more information on the updated policies, visit the TSA's website