Travel

Travelers can now bring some CBD products on planes

If you take CBD products, you might be able to take them on your next flight.

The TSA now specifically permits "products/medications that contain hemp-derived CBD or are approved by the FDA."

In an update to their website's "What Can I Bring?" section, the TSA posted that certain CBD products are now allowed in carry on and checked bags.

The TSA clarified that possession of marijuana and certain cannabis-infused products remain illegal under federal law, and they are required to report anyone suspected of violating the law.

Only those with a valid license to use and possess medical marijuana are permitted to carry it onto an aircraft.

For more information on the updated policies, visit the TSA's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelmarijuanaairport newstsau.s. & worldmedical marijuanalegalairport securityairplane
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News