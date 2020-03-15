Precautions to take if you still plan to travel in wake of coronavirus outbreak

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While some are choosing to cancel their travel plans amid concerns of coronavirus, others plan to continue with them.
The Centers For Disease Control has three classifications of travel notices to inform travelers and clinicians about current health issues that may impact their health.
Watch Level One, the lowest risk, means to practice usual precautions. For example, people who traveling to Mexico or the Caribbean are dealing with dengue fever. You are advised to take normal precautions when it comes to preventing mosquito bites.
Alert Level Two means to practice enhanced precautions. The entire world should be practicing this right now with the coronavirus outbreak. The CDC said wherever you go, whether it is domestic or abroad, you need to be mindful that the virus could impact your health if you're exposed.
Warning Level Three means to avoid all non-essential travel. Countries that are being hit hard by coronavirus like China, South Korea, Iran and several others are under this practice.
Level Four, through the State Department, does not allow any travel.
To know what level of practice you should partake in for your destination, visit the travel section of the CDC.
