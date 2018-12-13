HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Right after safety, comfort, convenience and cost-savings are my family travel goals.
Here are some things I never travel without:
Travel Rest Pillow: I always tell my girls to grab their pillows before a big road trip, but of course, it is never very comfortable to sleep in the car. The travel rest pillow sits on one shoulder and lays across your body for easy comfort. It deflates and rolls up for easy storage. It sells on Amazon for about $25.
Unbuckle Me: Tired of trying to squeeze open the middle buckle on your child's car seat? Grandma's arthritis giving her a hard time?
"Unbuckle Me" springs the middle buckle with no effort at all! Pick one up or order online from the Pure Parenting Shop in the Heights. https://thepureparentingshop.com/
Yeti cup: I couldn't find this cup anywhere last Christmas because it was so popular. Is it pricey? At almost $30 for a travel mug, you bet. However, it keeps drinks cold or hot for hours. Great for road trips!
Digital bag sizer: I use this tab inside my Southwest Airlines app to measure my bag before I head to the airport. Is it really small enough to carry on? There's no tape measure required when you measure a bag the digital way! Other airlines and travel apps also have digital bag sizers.
Parking reservations: I almost always try to make a reservation for parking. It eliminates circling the lot while you stare at your watch, wondering if you'll make your flight.
If you're running late, use valet parking. The extra expense is nothing compared to missing your flight! Valet at Bush and Hobby allows you to turn over your keys, unload your luggage, and walk right into the terminal. A serious time saver! An added bonus: you won't have to remember where you parked your car.
Safe travels!
