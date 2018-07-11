TRAVEL

Three Houston buildings named most beautiful in Texas

Houston architecture towers over other Texas cities (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
When it comes to awesome architecture, Houston towers over other Texas cities.

Three of the most beautiful buildings in Texas call Houston home.

Business Insider asked readers to name the one architectural masterpiece they love in their state.

The skyline-defining Bank of America Center in Houston was voted as the most beautiful building in Texas.

Honorable mentions went to the Bank of America Center's neighbor, Pennzoil Place. Lovett Hall at Rice University got some love as well.

One other Lone Star building made the short list, the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth.
