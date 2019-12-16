Travel

This 2020 DPS change could be everything when it comes to getting your driver license

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety is aiming to have Texas drivers spend less time in line at the driver license office in the new year.

It's no secret that going to the driver license office often means waiting in a long line, but next year you'll be able to make an appointment.

The Texas Department of Public Safety currently has an online system which allows you to make a same-day appointment, but problems persist.

Now, the state is setting up what it calls a "true appointment system." It will allow you to book an appointment as much as 6 months in advance. If you don't have an appointment, you can still wait for an opening on stand-by.

So, what are the wait times in the Houston area? ABC13 looked at the DPS data and found some of the worst wait times during 2019 at the Houston Gessner Center. For example, in March the wait averaged two hours and 42 minutes.

On the lighter side, the Spring Mega Center averaged just 37 minutes in the month of October.

In October, all area centers had wait times under an hour. Wait times are often the worst during summer months.

The DPS plans for the appointment system to be piloted in early 2020, with the hope of launching across the state in late spring or early summer 2020.

Follow Elissa Rivas on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhoustondmv
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom of alleged cop killer and her boyfriend back in custody
Cold front dropping temps about 20 degrees in just 30 minutes
19-year-old arrested in mercury spill at Houston shopping center
Heroic dog dies while saving sleeping family from house
Why your ride on Hwy 290 could get smoother starting today
You can now get a 4-year degree at Lone Star College
Remains of 3 people found during renovations at the Alamo
Show More
Meet the women competing on next season of 'The Bachelor'
Woman constructs life-sized gingerbread house in office
Mom nails ugly Christmas sweater contest with genius design
Girl found safe, father arrested after abduction in San Jose
Amber Alert issued for 2 kids last seen playing in front yard
More TOP STORIES News