TRAVEL

Texas Travel Information Centers provide safe stop for road trippers

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas Travel Information Centers provide safe stop for road trippers

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's summer vacation time! So, if you are planning on a road trip in or around Texas this summer, consider planning a rest stop at one of the Texas Travel Information Centers.

The facility is labeled as one of the safest places to stop 24/7, equipped with security around the clock, restrooms, air conditioner and picnic areas.

Also, if you're looking for information about road conditions and construction around the state, there's someone in place to help.

There are 12 Texas Travel Information Centers around the state.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelsummerTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Hill Country's Fredricksburg named prettiest town in Texas
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
$78 million resort breaking ground in Fredericksburg
New scanner at Hobby Airport could change the way you travel
More Travel
Top Stories
Young father killed trying to help stranded motorist
Honor killing' jury ends sentencing deliberations for day
Police: Man flies plane into his home after assaulting wife
Police: Man killed when he rammed woman's car after fight
Not 'stand your ground' - Charge filed in parking spot shooting
Houston man recovering after stranger donates her kidney
FDA expands blood pressure drug recall due to cancer concerns
Carmelo Anthony officially signs with Rockets
Show More
Tickets to Travis Scott's music festival in Houston on sale now
American Idol star Trevor Holmes shares experience on show
Texas child with autism pinned and handcuffed on camera
Accused Golden State Killer charged in another 1975 murder
FBI fires Peter Strzok in wake of anti-Trump text messages
More News