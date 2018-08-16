TRAVEL

Travel to the Texas town where it's Christmas all year

EMBED </>More Videos

This week, the Road Trippers head out to the Texas town where it's Christmas all year. (KTRK)

By and Pooja Lodhia
BELLVILLE, TX (KTRK) --
In this week's Texas Road Trippers segment, Steve Campion and Pooja Lodhia visit Bellville, about an hour and a half northwest of Houston, for a little holiday cheer!

Donning department store ugly Christmas sweaters, they got out at Martin Farms, where it's Christmas 365 days a year.

"It's always Christmas here, it invokes a happy attitude," said Judy Martin of her family's Martin Farms.

If you have a little shopping to do, the farm's North Pole Kitchen Store features plenty of Texas made trinkets for those on your "nice" list.

You can stop by and see Santa's main squeeze, Mrs. Claus, to find out if your little ones have been named to her big book of good boys and girls.

DIGITAL EXTRA: Interview with Mrs. Claus
EMBED More News Videos

The Road Trippers chat with Mrs. Claus about life as the queen of the North Pole of Texas.



"I have something I need to tell you," Pooja said to Mrs. Claus. "This one has been naughty," she said as she pointed to Steve. "What is he going to get?" Pooja asked.

Mrs. Claus replied, "Being naughty, he knows he's going to get coal or underwear!"

After you find out if you've been named to the "naughty" or "nice" list, head outside and choose your perfect Christmas tree -- fresh grown Virginia Pines grown right there on the farm.

"My family has been coming out here since I was 5 years old, we cut down our tree every year," said tree hunter Kelly Taylor of her family tradition.

Between $5 and $10 a foot, the smell of a fresh cut tree is sure to make you want to deck the halls. Martin Farms also has pre-cut Fraser Firs from North Carolina ranging from 6-feet to 12-feet and priced at $12 per foot.

MORE ROAD TRIPPERS: Journey down Highway 288
Texas Road Trippers head south down 288
This week, our ABC13 Road Trippers are headed south down Highway 288 to Lake Jackson, Angleton and Pearland.

And what would a trip to a Christmas tree farm in Texas be without some target practice?

Certified handgun instructor Kenneth Martin offers license to carry and pistol safety classes on the land out beyond the tree farm.

By the end of the day, if you've worked up an appetite after tagging trees and target practice, head back to the North Pole Kitchen Store for a festive cooking class. The lesson feature chefs from all around the world who can help you add a new recipe to your holiday spread.

For more info on the this truly Texas Christmas wonderment, check out Martin Farms.

MORE ROAD TRIPPERS: Wining it up in Grapevine
Road Trippers head to Grapevine, TX
Our Texas Road Trippers headed over to Grapevine, Texas, a town outside of Dallas noted for its wineries and vibrant art scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelchristmasholidaysanta clausBellville
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Wining it up in Grapevine
5 places you can visit on one tank of gas from Houston
Luling, home of the best BBQ in Texas
6 totally unusual roadside attractions on your way to West Texas
More Travel
Top Stories
Surveillance video released in shooting of 84-year-old man
Nearly 300 dogs and mini horses rescued in Grimes County
Body of missing pregnant woman recovered in Colorado
Texas school district moves to 4-day-a-week classes
Woman's ex accused of fatally stabbing her new boyfriend
Bodycam video seems to show officer having sex in his office
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
New mural in Westchase District honors Harvey heroes
Show More
8-year-old girl reads 300 books over the summer
High school principal installs laundry room to fight bullying
Soulful memory: ABC13 anchor recalls meeting Aretha Franklin
Decomposing head and body found near tracks in Rosenberg
Got ink? Study says it shouldn't impact your job potential
More News